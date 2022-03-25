Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
KTOS stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.