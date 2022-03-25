Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Sells 25,431 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.54 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

