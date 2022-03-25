Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $1,502.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,120.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,504.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,286.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Markel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

