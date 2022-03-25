Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $72,444.78 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $10,677,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

