Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 40,200 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$366,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$443.00.

PHX Energy Services stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,269. The stock has a market cap of C$309.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.53.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

