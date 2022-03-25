Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CAO Sells 7,630 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $110,253.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PLBY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. 1,341,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The firm has a market cap of $594.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.