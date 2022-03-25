Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CAO Sells 7,630 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $110,253.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. 1,341,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The firm has a market cap of $594.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

