Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 530 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27.

On Monday, February 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00.

Hershey stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.92. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.18 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $178,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 24.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.