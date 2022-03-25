Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells 52,678 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

