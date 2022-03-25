Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$132.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.64. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$109.47 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

