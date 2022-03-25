Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60.
Shares of TRI stock opened at C$132.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.64. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$109.47 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 11.01%.
About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
