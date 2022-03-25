Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Insulet stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.55. 4,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.12. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

