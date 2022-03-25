Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.87 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.87 ($0.17). 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 74,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.95. The company has a market capitalization of £33.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.77.
About Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG)
