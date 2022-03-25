Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.55 Million

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $211.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.99 million to $220.10 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $198.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $975.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

