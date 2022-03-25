International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $17.64. 390,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $874.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

