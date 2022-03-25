Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

