Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.85 and last traded at $66.85. 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a $6,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 30th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.
Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.