inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

inTEST stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

