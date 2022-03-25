Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 45,987 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.35. 57,511,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,564,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $309.67 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.78 and a 200-day moving average of $371.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

