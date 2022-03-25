Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Trading Down 1.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.43 and last traded at $158.43. Approximately 3,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.