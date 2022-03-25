Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 15,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,859. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.96%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

