Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PowerFleet (PWFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL):
- 3/16/2022 – PowerFleet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 3/10/2022 – PowerFleet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – PowerFleet had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00.
- 3/10/2022 – PowerFleet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00.
Shares of PWFL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 3,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.17.
In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.