Investors Buy Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

NYSE CCJ opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

