Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from €87.00 to €105.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ipsen traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 4328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ipsen from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

