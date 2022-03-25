IQ.cash (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0029

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $35,118.88 and $2,867.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.07094265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.62 or 0.99578232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

