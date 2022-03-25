Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.