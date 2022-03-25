Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ISBA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $188.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

