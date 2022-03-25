iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,631,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 186,245 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $106.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66.

