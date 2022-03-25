iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

IUSV stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.85. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after buying an additional 721,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.