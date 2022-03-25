iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 128,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,290. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.