iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after purchasing an additional 718,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

