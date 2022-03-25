iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 1,905.4% in March

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 1,905.4% from the February 28th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,037,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

COMT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

