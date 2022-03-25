iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

