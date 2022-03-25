iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:IMCV)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

IMCV opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $70.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period.

