iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,887 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.51% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 111,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 79,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

EPOL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

