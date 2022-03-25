ITV (LON:ITV) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 93 ($1.22) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at GBX 82.14 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.99. ITV has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In other ITV news, insider Anna Manz purchased 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.06 ($13,037.20). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,399.96). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.