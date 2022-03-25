J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.83 on Friday, hitting $1,001.09. The stock had a trading volume of 502,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $890.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

