J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 27,218 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. 197,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

