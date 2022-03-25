J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 35,882 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. 38,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

