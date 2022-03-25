J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.68. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $229.41 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.