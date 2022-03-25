J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

