J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average is $219.67.

