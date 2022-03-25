J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

