J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

SBUX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 319,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

