J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 793,523 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,348,000 after purchasing an additional 414,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,566 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

