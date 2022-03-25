J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,306. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.