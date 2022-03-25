JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $15.76. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 99,567 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.
In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.
