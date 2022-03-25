JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $15.76. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 99,567 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.70 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

