James R. Neal Sells 50,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

