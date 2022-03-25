Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.93.
JAZZ stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $160.74. 14,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,225. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.86.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
