Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.93.

JAZZ stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $160.74. 14,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,225. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

