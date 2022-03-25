Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBE. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.14 ($13.34).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.02).

