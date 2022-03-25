Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $43.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $126.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $162.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,729.00.

Booking stock opened at $2,261.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,321.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

