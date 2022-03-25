Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

